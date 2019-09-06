Blues on the Bridge comes back to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A free concert of local and regional bands is set to rock the riverfront in Binghamton this weekend.

The 18th annual Blues on the Bridge takes place Sunday next to the South Washington Street Bridge.

A dozen acts will take the stage that is set up in the intersection of Washington Street and Riverside Drive.

They include Randy McStine, Hi-Way Fruit Market, The Gravelding Brothers and the Parlor Cats who have performed at every Blues on the Bridge since the beginning.

Music Coordinator Donny Wilkins will be performing with Brian Spencer Blues Project from Ithaca.

“That’s a lot of rock and roll at a great price and that price is free. I hope everybody gets down here and you want to get down here early and mark your turf with your lawn chairs and stuff because it fills up really fast,” says Wilkins.

Wilkins says Canedy, a new band featuring prominent rock and roll drummer Carl Canedy, will finish off the night.

Blues on the Bridge runs from noon to 9ish on Sunday.

There will be food and other vendors plus a beer garden.

For a complete schedule, go to Bluesonthebridge.org