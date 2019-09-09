Blues on the Bridge another success

BINGHAMTON N.Y – No reason to sing the blues yesterday.

The 18th annual Blues on the Bridge music festival was greeted with a large crowd and pleasant weather.



12 regional acts took the stage for the free concert, including The Parlor Cats who have performed in every Blues on the Bridge event since the beginning.

Other highlights included Randy McStine, the Edward P Maloney Memorial Pipe Band and legendary rock drummer Carl Canedy’s new band called Canedy.

Organizer Tom Martinos has promised something special for next year which he says will make Blues on the Bridge bigger and better than ever.