Blue Velvet Band to hold Halloween-themed dance

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – Get ready to hit the dance floor this week as a local big band presents an evening of Halloween-themed tunes.

The Blue Velvet Band is holding a dance Friday evening with special guest vocalist, opera singer Tony Villecco.

The 12-piece band features horns and percussion and plays popular music from the 1940’s to today, including Sinatra songs, show tunes and music from the Great American Songbook.

Saxophonist and Band Director Tony Alduino says he loves any excuse to get his horn out of his case.

“We do swing, cha cha, tango, mambo, polka, meringue. We try to mix it up because the people who come usually are the ballroom dancers in the area and they expect to be able to do 1 or 2 of each of the dance styles. But, people can just come and listen. They don’t have to dance if they don’t wish to,” says Alduino.

Songs from the set list include “Witchcraft,” “Moon River” and “That Old Black Magic.”

The dance takes place Friday evening from 7 until 10 at the Polish Community Center on Prospect Street in Binghamton.

Tickets are $10, $8 for SUNY students.

Call Tony at 775-5654 for more information.