Blue Ridge high schooler praised for decoration of a plow

BLUE RIDGE, PA – A Pennsylvania student is getting recognition for her work in painting a plow and spreading a message.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 4 officials visited Blue Ridge High School in New Milford today to honor a student for her decoration of the plow.

Senior Brianna Hendrickson spent about 2 months painting the piece of equipment, and made sure to add some of Northern Pennsylvania’s distinguishing features, such as trees and deer.

The plow’s theme is “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.”

Hendrickson’s says her message is to stay safe on the road during the dangerous winter.

“I think it may just represent what I’m trying to stand for more, and it definitely goes for our county, I think. It fits for our county. That might be why they chose it. It feels good though,” said Hendrickson.

PennDot teamed up with local high schools to bring attention to the dangers of driving dangerously during the winter time.

The first person view on the plow was quickly named a “Judges’ Pick.”