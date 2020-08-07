Black Owned 607: Yohance Bailey Photography

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 profile features a man who is turning a hobby and a passion into a profession.

We caught up with Yohance Bailey this morning at the Discovery Center’s Story Gardn as he was taking photos of his step-daughter and her best friend.

Bailey, whose full-time job is in nursing, just launched his business 5 months ago.

He specializes in portraits of couples and individuals for graduations, proms, engage,ents and events such as birthday parties.

Bailey says he tries to capture life in motion through candid rather than posed shots.

“Less of like posing. Traditionally, when people take selfies, they go here (makes face) and things like that. I try to have them have a conversation, makes them laugh. So, you see that energy and that real smile come through in the photos,” says Bailey.

Bailey also uses photoshop to add artistic enhancements to his photos.

When he’s not at his day job, he taking pictures and doing research to improve his craft.

Bailey says he’s received a lot of support on the new Support Black Business 607 Facebook page.

He appreciates any support given to African-American entrepreneurs.