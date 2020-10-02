Black Owned 607: Star Auto Clinic

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 segment profiles a local man who made his childhood dream of opening a car repair shop into a reality.

Star Auto Clinic on Main Street in Westover is owned by Jeremy McBride and a pair of silent partners, who both happen to be doctors.

McBride and 3 other technicians operate a full service garage, offering major repairs, routine maintenance, transmission work and more.

And it has a used car inventory of 70 vehicles.

McBride grew up in the neighborhood and has been working on cars most of his life.

He and his partners started the business and moved into the former Tony B’s garage about 3 years ago.

“We don’t guess. There’s a difference between a parts-changer and a mechanic. A part-changer is just going to change a part until he figures out the problem. You’re going to come here the first time, we’re going to listen, we’re going to diagnose it and it’s going to be the right diagnosis. Problem solved,” says McBride.

McBride says the business has been growing steadily through word of mouth and through the support of the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page.

He says he sold 18 used vehicles in the past 3 months.

McBride says he has experienced racial discrimination through the years but has persevered.

“It’s been rough. Like I said, I grew up here all my life and I’ve dealt with a little this and that because I’m Black and white. So, I’ve dealt with that all my life. But I just push through it. If I have any problems with that, I give them the best answer and that’s I’m the best of both worlds,” says McBride.

McBride says the one thing he’s still waiting on is approval from the state to offer inspections.

He says he hopes to one day be able to open additional locations and offer job opportunities to other Black mechanics.

Star Auto Clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 to 5 and 8 to 2 on Saturdays.

To make an appointment, call or text 621-1839.