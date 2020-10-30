Black Owned 607: Paradise Hair World

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 segment features a beauty supply store whose purpose is to make everyone look their best.

Paradise Hair World has 3 locations in the Triple Cities, Washington Ave in Endicott, the Oakdale Mall and this one on Main Street on Binghamton’s Westside.

The Binghamton store has been open since 2007, selling wigs, hair extensions, braids, eyelashes, press-on nails, hair dyes and other hair products.

The store caters to people who want to change their look as well as those who are suffering from hair loss or undergoing cancer treatments.

Manager Shavonda McQueen says vibrant colors are popular with people who want to make a statement.

“It’s fun, bright, welcoming to people. That’s how we get conversations going. A lot of people, they like to relate to you. So, if they feel like they want to be radical for the day but they were scared, they see me and then I can convince them that something like this will work for the time being,” says McQueen.

Paradise Hair World is owned by local businesswoman Tanya Williams.

She says her 3 locations tend to attract slightly different clienteles and therefore stock slightly different products.

Williams says her Mall locations attracts a lot of older customers as well as whites and Asians.

Her Endicott store is popular with local drag queens.

But all 3 have a wide variety of items covering all hair textures, colors and styles.

They even sell products geared toward men and children.

“We do welcome all kinds of races because everyone has hair. Everyone needs assistance with hair. We try to be as open as possible to let everyone know that we do have an open door and everyone is welcome,” says McQueen.

McQueen says the staff work together like family and have the expertise to help people find the look that’s right for them.

Paradise Hair World is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 8, Saturday from 9 to 7 and Sunday from 10 to 6.

For more information, go to ParadiseHairWorld.com.