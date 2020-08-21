Black Owned 607: On Point Productions

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 spotlights a local music recording studio that incorporates a mission to serve the community.

On Point Productions is owned by Damien Cornwell, whose life has centered around music since he was 5.

Cornwell grew up playing keyboard and drums and comes from a musical family.

On Point was started 25 years ago and has been in its current studio on Court Street in Binghamton for 19 years.

In addition to standard audio recording services, the company offers video, streaming, broadcasting and print services.

Cornwell says he takes the music seriously, but he also likes to have some fun.

“This is important: I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. We don’t allow it in the studio. None of it. So, this place is all about the love of music, or the love of film, a real renaissance of art in 2020. And that’s what makes it amazing,” says Cornwell.

Cornwell works with musicians of all different genres, including country, metal, rock and blues.

But he especially makes an effort to mentor young Black musicians who perform hip hop, rap and r and b.

He says he’s had to overcome prejudice and people making assumptions about him because he’s Black.

Cornwell says that he wants to take the success he’s had and pay it forward.

“We thought through development, we could have even greater success and actually create a path for artists to make money with what they’re doing, for us to still make our number, and it would be good for the community because there’s so much good music coming out of here. They just need a chance to get it developed,” says Cornwell.

On Point Productions is also a partner with the Broome County Urban League in the operation of local urban music station WJOB 93.3.

For more information on On Point, go to OnPointProduction.com.