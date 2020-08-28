Black Owned 607: Direct Details

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 spotlights a local car detailer that will make your car look as good as new.

Direct Details is owned by James Howard, who gets lots of support from his family.

Howard has had the business since March of 2019, and started it out of a trailer hitched to his family’s car.

He has increased the size of his business over the last year and a half to having a solid headquarters while still being able to do mobile service.

Howard says reconditioning cars helps it keep its value and stay more durable.

“I tell the people that I work with when they come in ‘imagine that the person that the car that we’re doing for the person that they spent their last on it’, and they want that worth. That’s what they want coming out of the door. We always give it 110 percent,” says Howard.

The shop specializes in interior and exterior cleaning, removing stains and swirl marks, waxing, and more.

It also has special memberships for its customers, including its Gold Membership, which would offer monthly power washes, waxes, and more.

Howard says detailing is usually a lot more than what people may expect.

“It’s not just getting your car cleaned. It’s a very very meticulous in-depth cleaning. Also, working with the paint system. It’s a little deeper than cleaning,” says Howard.

Howard says he has had customers get emotional when they see what he has done to refurbish their car.

The business can usually work on 3 to 5 cars per day.

Visit DirectDetailsOnline.com to restore your car today.