Black Owned 607: Caribbean Patty World

BINGHAMTON, NY – NewsChannel 34 is starting a new weekly series highlighting local companies run by African-Americans.

We begin Black Owned 607 with a profile of Caribbean Bar and Grill.

Located at 188 and a half Main Street in Binghamton, Caribbean Bar and Grill serves a variety of food from Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana, the Dominican Republic and more.

Specialties include jerk chicken, ox tail, dumplings, yams and 11 different types of patties, which are meat, seafood or veggies rolled in dough and baked.

Owner Tanya Williams says Caribbean Bar and Grill is geared toward families with karaoke nights, sip and paint parties and a monthly reggae on the grill special.

“That’s all the islands that’s on our wall with the different people who work here. That’s why we call this restaurant Caribbean Bar and Grill, because it’s so many different people from different islands, so we cater to everyone,” says Williams.

The business also houses Caribbean Patty World which is Williams catering company which she often takes to local festivals.

Williams has been a small business owner in our area for almost 25 years, also running beauty parlors and beauty supply stores.

She says being a Black business owner is rough, and that she’s been the victim of prejudice and hateful things written on social media.

“I can’t say it’s getting better. I just learned how to work around it. A lot of things weren’t offered to me. So, I always had to do everything from outside the area and bring it back inside the area for me to succeed. Whether it’s ordering products or getting loans, it doesn’t make a difference. I never could get anything here in the area,” says Williams.

Williams stresses that she doesn’t run a club and that her restaurant closes at 11 P-M.

She says that while mostly Black people who grew up in this area come into the eatery, she has a more diverse clientele for takeout.

Her businesses are prominently featured on a new Facebook page called “Support Black Business 607” where you can find many other companies operated by African-Americans.