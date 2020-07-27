Black Lives Matter mural painted downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY – The words “Black Lives Matter” have been painted on streets all across the United States, including Washington D.C. and New York City.

Binghamton joined the movement this past weekend, as a team of volunteer artists painted the phrase on the asphalt of Water Street in downtown Binghamton.

The painting of Black Lives Matter is in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police back in late May.

Local Artist Kristen Mann says she took her cue from seeing the words painted on streets in other parts of the country.

“I’ve seen it happen in Washington D.C., and I wanted to bring this back to the community that I serve and that I live in and that I work in. I started a petition, and it went viral, and now here we are,” says Mann.

The mural was painted on the street that borders the Martin Luther King Junior Promenade.

Over 30 people joined the effort, painting from early Saturday morning into late Sunday Night.

Mann says she hopes the mural will inspire others to fight for what they believe in.