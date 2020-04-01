Bishop Lucia to live stream Lenten Mission

From: The Diocese of Syracuse

Most Reverend Bishop Lucia is making every effort to be present to the people of the Diocese of Syracuse during the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19.

During this season of Lent, he has celebrated Mass every weekday in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 12noon, live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.

Now, he invites the faithful to join him live for a three-day Lenten Mission entitled Walking With Christ from Our House to Yours beginning Tuesday, March 31st through April 2nd at 3pm.

Each day, the Mission will focus on ways to spiritually prepare for Holy Week and the Easter season. Bishop Lucia will be joined by guest speakers who will offer their insights on the theme of that day.

Viewers can stream the event through Syracuse Catholic Television on YouTube: youtube.com/syrdio live or anytime later.

Resources and worship aids will be available on the diocesan website: www.syrdio.org.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 31 – Day 1: Adoration

Speaker: Chris Padgett, a popular speaker, musician, and author who has traveled around the world for over two decades, giving concerts, talks, parish missions, and retreats to all ages about the love and forgiveness of Jesus.

Worship Leader: Jeremy Bobak

Wednesday, April 1 – Day 2: Penitential Celebration

Speaker: Friar Rick Riccoli, OFM Conv. Pastor of Assumption Church, Syracuse

Worship Leader: Jeremy Bobak

Thursday, April 2 – Day 3: Mass for the Sick

Homilist: Fr. Christopher Celentano, Pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church, North Syracuse

Worship Leader: Jeremy Bobak

Biographies of the scheduled speakers are:

Chris Padgett

• Chris Padgett is a popular speaker, musician, and author who has traveled around the world for over two decades, giving concerts, talks, parish missions, and retreats to all ages about the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ. A convert to Catholicism, he also taught at Franciscan University of Steubenville and currently teaches with Catholic Distance University in between writing and speaking engagements. He and his wife, Linda, have been married over twenty-nine years and have nine children. Chris has published numerous books and articles, and has been involved in video, television, and radio for many years. His recent publications include, A Spirituality You Can Live With, Why the Eucharist Matters for Your Life, and I’m Not OK, You’re Not Ok, but It’s OK.

Friar Rick Riccioli, OFM Conv.

• Friar Rick Riccioli, OFM Conv, a native of Montreal, joined the Order of Friars Minor Conventual in 1982 and was ordained a priest in 1990. He has graduate degrees in Theology and Pastoral Counseling. Friar Rick has served as Vocation Director and Formation Director for his Franciscan community in Canada and Pastor in the Order’s Toronto parish. Friar Rick moved to Central New York to be Director of FrancisCorps, which is a service year experience for young adults. Currently, Friar Rick is Pastor of Assumption Church on the Northside which includes the parish, The Franciscan Place at Destiny USA, The Assumption Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen and Franciscan Northside Ministries.

Fr. Chris Celentano

• Fr. Chris Celentano was born and raised in Lyncourt, NY and attended St. Daniel Church. The youngest of three children, Fr. Chris was raised by two loving and practicing Catholic parents. He attributes his love of Christ and the Catholic Church to his upbringing as well as his lifelong pastor, Msgr. Eugene Yennock. Fr. Chris received a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from Ithaca College, but only spent one season working for a minor league baseball team in the South Atlantic League before answering a call to the priesthood. Ordained in 2008, he has served as a parochial vicar at Saints John and Andrew in Binghamton and pastor of Divine Mercy in Central Square. He is currently the pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church and School in North Syracuse, board member of Bishops Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, and a local spiritual director.

Jeremy Bobak

• Jeremy Bobak, a native of Buffalo, NY took a leap of faith from a career in drafting and design to respond to a call to bring people closer to God through music. Now a Syracuse local, Jeremy works as a music minister at Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square, NY and has traveled throughout New York State leading worship. He also works with the Diocese of Syracuse Office of Evangelization leading worship for Thrive events throughout the diocese. This past year he released his first EP of original music ‘Be Found’ and is working on his first full length album. Jeremy hopes that through music he may help inspire others into deeper prayer and a deeper relationship with God.

For more information on the Lenten Mission, please contact Danielle Cummings at 315.470.1476.