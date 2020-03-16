Bishop Lucia suspends masses

Due to the ongoing spread and effect of the Coronavirus, Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia has suspended all public gatherings for Mass and other parish activities effective immediately.

During this time period, the faithful are dispensed from their Sunday obligation to participate in Holy Mass. Churches may remain open for prayer using the social distancing guidelines.

Bishop Lucia has informed all clergy of this decision and has issued a letter to the people which can be found on the diocesan website.

Bishop Lucia again asks the faithful of the diocese to pray the Novena Prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, devote some time to meditating on the word of God, observe Mass on television or the internet, and/or pray the Rosary insofar as this is possible.

A private Mass with Bishop Lucia will be streamed live Monday-Friday at 12noon on the diocesan Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/syrdio in addition to the regularly aired Sunday Mass.