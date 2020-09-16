Bipartisan push for COVID relief stimulus package

WASHINGTON, DC – A group of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans say enough is enough with the dysfunction of passing the next COVID19 relief package.

Members of the Problem Solvers Caucus have introduced their own proposal to break the gridlock.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the proposed investment in the health crisis and economic recovery.

Some Lawmakers say they’re fed up with the lack of movement on passing another covid relief package.

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} We need additional relief out there, people are suffering…

The White House and Congress have yet to reach a deal – and New York Congressman Tom Reed, co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, says the group is taking the next relief package into their own hands.

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} We agree with the American people that we need this package.

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} The problem solvers felt that we would be the adults in the room here.

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says the Problem Solvers’ “March to Common Ground” framework – could break the gridlock.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} It’s got direct paying to state and local governments, which is badly needed – it’s got help for non profits it’s got help for school systems, it’s got help for the SNAP program and unemployment insurance and additional PPP.

New York Congressman John Katko says the framework invests in the health crisis and economic recovery.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} What it signals to leadership is they’ve got to get their act together on both sides of the aisle.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the chamber will remain in Washington until a covid relief deal is reached.

{Congressman Joe Cunningham, D/SC} we’re hoping these guidelines and this kind of framework will encourage leadership and the administration to get back in the room and hammer out a deal.

Congressman Joe Cunningham says lawmakers are happy to stay in the Nation’s Capital as long as needed – to get something done.