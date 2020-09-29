Binghamton’s West Side sees COVID-19 spike

BINGHAMTON, NY – A spike in COVID-19 cases in Binghamton’s West Side that has Governor Andrew Cuomo concerned is being addressed by local officials.

The governor said on Twitter yesterday that a cluster of COVID cases had come from a pub in Broome County.

Broome now has a 10% positive rate, which the Governor says could make it a focus of testing efforts.

Recent positives have included Abel’s Pub on Rotary Avenue, along with The Beef restaurant on Leroy Street, and JA McCormack’s Funeral Home on Main Street, all of which are on or near the West Side.

Local officials are not releasing the name of the bar, but County Executive Jason Garnar’s office says the Governor’s cluster is tied to many local business which have already been recognized by the health department, having been cleaned and sanitized.

It also says there will be an announcement this week on where residents can access new rapid response testing.

Testing can be done by appointment at Binghamton University, UHS Vestal, the VA Clinic, and some other locations.

Appointments may take 2 or 3 days to set up.

You can call 1-888-364-3065 to set up a test now.