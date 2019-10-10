Binghamton’s Walk Through History event will provide insight into Roberson Mansion, among other places

BINGHAMTON NY – This weekend is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the historical, cultural and natural experiences that Broome County has to offer.

The Fall version of Path Through History Weekend takes place at 11 locations across the county.

Once again, the theme is “Sharing Our Stories” and the Roberson Museum and Science Center in Binghamton will be sharing some stories about how servants of the Roberson family lived.



Participants will get a rarely-seen look at the living quarters of the 5 people who worked at the mansion.

“What history was like living in this house, both for the masters of the home as well as the people who worked for them in a lot of different contexts. We’re looking forward to discussing that dichotomy a little bit, what it was like in kind of an upstairs/downstairs Downton Abbey sort of way. But on a much smaller scale,” says Director Michael Grasso.

Other participating locations, some just Saturday and others both days, are the Bundy Museum, Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park and the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society Museum.

Plus, the Rec Park carousel in Binghamton will be open.

For a complete list of locations, times and what they have to offer, go to Go All Out Broome,com/PTHW.