Binghamton woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death following a domestic dispute last night.
Binghamton Police charged 30 year-old Shalace Williams of 111 Eldredge Street with murder.
Police say that just before midnight, they found 55 year-old James Sellers unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in front of 111 Eldredge Street, with multiple stab wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the 2 had been involved in a domestic dispute inside the home prior to the stabbing.