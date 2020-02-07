Binghamton woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death following a domestic dispute last night.

Binghamton Police charged 30 year-old Shalace Williams of 111 Eldredge Street with murder.

Police say that just before midnight, they found 55 year-old James Sellers unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in front of 111 Eldredge Street, with multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the 2 had been involved in a domestic dispute inside the home prior to the stabbing.

