Binghamton woman accused of killing her boyfriend indicted on multiple charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A woman accused of killing her boyfriend in February has been indicted on multiple charges, according to Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.

30 year-old Shalace Williams of Binghamton is accused of stabbing 55 year-old James Sellers to death on the night of February 6th.

Police say they found Sellers unresponsive in front of a home on Eldredge Street, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Williams is charged with Manslaughter, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

She is accused of trying to hide or get rid of the knife used in the crime.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Election

Local News

More Local News