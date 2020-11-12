Binghamton woman accused of killing her boyfriend indicted on multiple charges

BINGHAMTON, NY – A woman accused of killing her boyfriend in February has been indicted on multiple charges, according to Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.

30 year-old Shalace Williams of Binghamton is accused of stabbing 55 year-old James Sellers to death on the night of February 6th.

Police say they found Sellers unresponsive in front of a home on Eldredge Street, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Williams is charged with Manslaughter, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

She is accused of trying to hide or get rid of the knife used in the crime.