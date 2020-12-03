Binghamton Women’s Baskeball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

BINIGHAMTON, NY – As we talked about the other day, the Binghamton University basketball teams were gearing up to begin their seasons this week.

Well, last night, the BU women hit the floor in game action for the first time in 269 days as the Bearcats played host to Fairleigh Dickinson.

BU beat FDU last year in New Jersey by 12. The same game Kai Moon scored her 1,000th career point in.

But Kai isn’t walking through those doors for Binghamton this year and they need that woman right there to step up. Denai Bowman, going to work early and often in this one.

Bowman, high off the glass for two more.

Clare Traeger making her first career start in this one, and she took advantage. Gets her own rebound and the put back. Traeger set a career high mark with 11 rebounds.

But, undoubtedly, the star of the night for BU was Bowman, who shattered her previous scoring high of 14 points as she finished with 22 in this one.

However, despite the big nights from those two, FDU went to work in the paint, finishing with 44 points down low en route to a 69-55 road win.

With a lot of new faces seeing significant minutes, and returners in new roles, BU head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord says the team is still learning how to play cohesively.

“We had, really, one player who was a stand out, getting some shots. I think there were a lot of nerves. And that team, they did a tremendous job. They came in, they battled the whole time. So, they’ve been playing, they’ve played some really tough games. But, the thing is, we will gel,” says Shapiro Ord.

The Bearcats are still piecing together a short non-conference schedule before they begin America East play on the 19th.

They are scheduled to head to Niagara to face the Purple Eagles on Saturday, with tip off set for 3 PM.