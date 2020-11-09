Binghamton Vet Center addresses suicide prevention

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 9 Days of Appreciating Your Service continues this week with a meeting to address a grim subject in military life.

The Binghamton Vet Center, along with Syracuse VA Suicide Prevention, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, BC SAFE, and the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group will hold a Zoom meeting tomorrow to address health, wellness, and suicide awareness and prevention.

A panel will discuss how to find risk factors, planning safely, using resources, and other things.

Binghamton Vet Center Director Dominica Potenza says the plan is to create a conversation on how to prevent the tragic event.

“We want people to know what resources are available to them, not only on a local level, but also a national level as well. We’re hoping to help de-stigmatize mental health concerns, readjustment to civilian life, a military life, in addition to also opening up the conversation and lines of communication about suicide, suicide awareness, and suicide prevention,” says Potenza.

The meeting will be tomorrow night, and will go from 6 to 7:30.

It is open to all veterans, family members, and even those who want to learn more about a veteran’s struggles.

You can log onto Vets1110.AttendEase.com to register for the event.