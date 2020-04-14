Binghamton University’s online debate program keeps kids learning while school is out

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University students are working to keep minds sharp while school is out.

The Speech and Debate team at BU is hosting online debate sessions for 3rd through 8th graders in Broome County.

The workshops pit the students up against one another as they debate both fun and politically relevant topics.

The young students are assigned to a BU student who will educate them on their topic and make sure they are ready to argue both sides.

Director of Speech and Debate Joe Schatz says they’ve been doing this in person in schools all year.

“In person we’ve done topics everything from like, books are better than movies, Mickey Mouse is better than Donald Duck. But we’ve also done more serious topics like we should have universal health care or we should have universal basic income. And one of the things that we’ve found is that the kids are actually really excited to debate some political and economic issues as opposed to just sort of lighter, fun topics,” says Schatz.

The workshops are free and are currently slated to take place Wednesdays starting Wednesday through May 6.

Schatz asks parents to register ahead of time due to high demand at debate.binghamton.edu.