Binghamton University’s new broadcast studio

New equipment at Binghamton University will make it easier to touch base with news outlets throughout the world.

A new state of the art broadcast studio will allow professors to go live with major news networks, such as CNN, at any time.

The new equipment, a Video Cam Ready Link, donated by alumnus Roger Mills Gilbert, will eliminate the need to travel to Cornell or Syracuse Universities for live TV interviews.

Senior Director of Media and Public Relations Ryan Yarosh, says that BU professors get a lot of requests from outlets to discuss their various areas of expertise.

“They want to talk to them about their research, they want to hear their expertise on breaking news, they want them to share commentary on issues of national importance. Now with this studio we’ll be able to do that at a moment’s notice,” says Yarosh.

The University held an open house yesterday to familiarize the faculty with the new technology.

Yarosh says that they will also open the studio to the community to use for a fee.