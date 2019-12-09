Binghamton University’s Colleges Against Cancer club donates paintings to Lourdes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University students are adding a splash of color to Lourdes Radiation Oncology.

The BU club Colleges Against Cancer donated student paintings to the hospital.

The club is part of a national organization that supports the American Cancer Society.

They also put on the Relay for Life event annually.



BU senior and club president, Hannah Gulko, says they held a Paint and Sip event, inviting students to drink hot chocolate and put their artistic skills to use.

She says this is what the holiday spirit is about.

“I’m very humbled and honored to do that kind of work, and I think the people who do that work every single day are the people who should be recognized the most. And I think this is kind of why we’re here, not just to brighten up the people that come here when they have to get their treatments, but to remind the people that work here that the work that they’re doing should be celebrated as much as we are trying to celebrate it,” said Gulko.

Around 25 paintings were donated.

Gulko says she’s pleased with how all the pictures turned out.



They will be hanging in the radiation oncology waiting room and exam room.