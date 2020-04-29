Binghamton University to house drive-through testing site

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University will become the first drive-through testing site in Broome County.

Starting Thursday, the site will begin testing of all first responders, healthcare workers and essential employees even if they have no symptoms.

The testing site will be set up in front of the Events Center.

The center will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 am – 6 pm by appointment only.

If you feel you’d qualify for a test, please call 888-364-3065 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing.