Binghamton University to host symposium to those interested in the hemp market this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University will be hosting a symposium this weekend for those interested in the hemp market.

The Small Business Development Center will host all those interested in joining the market, including growing, processing, selling, and innovating the product.

Donna Lupardo will give the keynote speech at the expo tomorrow, where many booths will be open in the main rotunda of the Innovative Technologies Complex.

Regional Director Rochelle Layman says she and her husband received help from the SBDC in the past and she wants to return the favor.

“My husband and I were corporate runaways in the 90s, and after the birth of our child, we wanted to open up a small business, and we went to the Small Business Development Center to help us do that. So the fact that I’m able to give back to an organization that helped my husband and I be as successful as we are is absolutely fantastic,” said Layman.

The entire program will begin at 8:00 AM tomorrow, and will have free parking and free continental breakfast for those attending.

In all, 150 people have signed up for the symposium.

The SBDC helped well over 1 thousand small businesses last year, and has been in operation since 1983.