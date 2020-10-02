Binghamton University testing center adds Sunday hours

BINGHAMTON, NY – Due to the case increase, the Binghamton University testing site has expanded its hours.

The site will now be offering Sunday hours from 8 to 1 as Broome County works to develop a rapid testing site.

The county plans to release more information on that next week as the logistics are worked out.

County Exec Jason Garnar continues to spread his message to stay home whenever possible in the next week, saying the situation is very serious and cooperation is needed.

Anyone wishing to schedule a test can call 1-888-364-3065.