Binghamton University takes action to address sexual assault cases

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Aside from new policies and procedures to address the coronavirus pandemic, Binghamton University has also instituted a new approach for addressing sexual assaults on and off campus.

The university released a 12 point plan to reduce the instances of sexual violence or debasement after a survey showed a significant number of students, primarily female, have experienced some form of unwanted or criminal behavior.

According to the poll taken last Spring, about 18% of female students reported being sexually assaulted by a male student during their time at the school.

23% of all students said they had been the victim of unwanted sexual contact or comments.
BU says the results show that the school has a lot of work to do.

The plan includes enhanced training and double the investment in programs that teach students about sexual assault prevention.

The school is also creating a council to meet biweekly to discuss sexual assault cases and is hiring a new counselor, 2 new investigators and an outside consultant to review its practices.

And BU has created an anonymous online reporting site and vows to suspend any Greek organization that is connected to a case of sexual assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News