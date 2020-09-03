Binghamton University takes action to address sexual assault cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – Aside from new policies and procedures to address the coronavirus pandemic, Binghamton University has also instituted a new approach for addressing sexual assaults on and off campus.

The university released a 12 point plan to reduce the instances of sexual violence or debasement after a survey showed a significant number of students, primarily female, have experienced some form of unwanted or criminal behavior.

According to the poll taken last Spring, about 18% of female students reported being sexually assaulted by a male student during their time at the school.



23% of all students said they had been the victim of unwanted sexual contact or comments.

BU says the results show that the school has a lot of work to do.

The plan includes enhanced training and double the investment in programs that teach students about sexual assault prevention.

The school is also creating a council to meet biweekly to discuss sexual assault cases and is hiring a new counselor, 2 new investigators and an outside consultant to review its practices.

And BU has created an anonymous online reporting site and vows to suspend any Greek organization that is connected to a case of sexual assault.