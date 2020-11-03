Binghamton University students vote on campus

BINGHAMTON, NY – While most Binghamton University students are away from home on Election Day, that doesn’t mean their vote won’t be counted.

Thanks to the Center for Civic Engagement, students were able to vote right on campus inside the Events Center.

Associate Director of the C-C-E Alison Twang says that since they started the student voting program in 2012, they have seen continuous increase in student voter turnout, including 10% between 2012 and 2016.

While this year’s presidential race may be the most notable, Twang says they have also helped students prepare to confidently vote on all the other races as well.

“Some of the things we have done this year, we did interviews with some of the candidates for New York 22 so that students could hear from them about issues of importance. Our campus newspaper, the Pipe Dream, also did a fantastic election day issue where they sent out questionnaires to all the local races, in addition to some of the races up the ballot. So, students were able to hear directly from candidates on issues that were most important to them,” says Twang.

Twang mentioned that in-person voting on campus this year may be slightly lower than normal due to the pandemic.

However, including absentee or early voting, she believes the total turnout could end up being larger this year than they’ve ever seen.