Binghamton University shares how they will safely bring back students

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is seeking to allay some concerns in the community over the return of thousands of students to campus in the coming weeks.

The university held a news conference with local elected leaders to outline the steps its taking to keep students, faculty, staff and the broader community safe.

All 7,000 students living on campus will be subjected to mandatory testing inside the Events Center upon their return.

Those who test positive will be isolated for 14 days in a dorm set aside for quarantine.

287 students have been identified as coming from designated hotspot states and will be provided rooms in a local hotel to quarantine if necessary.

And there will be an additional 8 thousand tests used for random surveillance testing throughout the semester.

B-U President Harvey Stenger defended the decision not to require testing of off-campus students.

“This decision is because of the nature of dormitory living, which has a high risk of community spread. Much greater than living in an apartment or house. Asking all off-campus students to be tested would be no more logical than asking all Broome County citizens to be tested, particularly since the downstate infection rates are at or below our county’s low rate,” says Stenger.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer also spoke about working with B-U on its plans and how important the university is to the local economy.

Mayor David says University Police are going to start responding along with Binghamton Police to large gathering disturbance calls involving students that take place in the city.

“Right or wrong, students are a little more afraid of the university police than they are of the Binghamton police. You can expect to see those vehicles and those officers when you’re not abiding by the rules.”

According to the university’s code of conduct, students can face discipline for infractions that occur while they are off campus.

BU dorm residents will begin returning next Wednesday with 800 to 900 students arriving each day spread over almost a week.

You can read a full release on the Restarting Binghamton plan at below: