Binghamton University receives grant funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University has received grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

B-U was one of three schools the D-O-E’s Student Support Services program awarded with grant funding, allotting over $260,000 to the university.

The money will go towards B-U’s Student Support Services STEM program, which is currently in existence but was set to expire at the end of August.

The grants are for this September through August 2021, with the intention that the awards will be for a total of five years.