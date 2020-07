BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is receiving $200,000 dollars from the federal government for its coronavirus research.

The funding comes from the National Science Foundation’s Rapid Response Research grant program.

The research is being conducted in the African nation of Tanzania by Anthropology Professor Katherine Wander.

She’s studying whether obesity makes a person at higher risk for COVID and whether a mild iron deficiency can actually make someone less likely to contract the virus.