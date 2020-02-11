Binghamton University receives 60 million dollar gift

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is celebrating today after announcing a donation the likes of which has never been seen before.

A 60 million dollar gift from an anonymous donor will go toward renovating the Binghamton Baseball complex that’s adjacent to Bunn Hill Road.

It’s the largest gift BU has ever received.

The money is designated for construction of an indoor training area, a players lounge, a team meeting space and much more.

President Harvey Stenger hopes the donation spurs additional giving.

“I’ve been getting texts and emails and congratulations from all of our alumni, and I know that this is going to make them really proud when it’s in the press tomorrow. And I think that they are going to be even more generous in the future than they already have been,” says Stenger.

Construction will begin immediately, with the groundbreaking set for the end of this week.

While construction continues this year, the Bearcats will play their home games this season either NYSEG Stadium or Cornell University.

