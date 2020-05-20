Binghamton University plans for students to return August 26

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University unveiled its plans for students for the 2020 Fall semester.

B-U President Harvey Stenger held a virtual media conference today to discuss several topics surrounding the campus and COVID-19.

According to Stenger, B-U is planning to resume classes for the fall semester in-person on August 26, with move-in periods beginning roughly a week prior.

Stenger has been in contact with many other SUNY college presidents as well as SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson to gather ideas about how to properly reopen.

Stenger says that while the chancellor and other presidents are working towards all SUNY schools starting classes, the decision for Binghamton is separate from the rest of the system.

“She understands that it’s important for us to have a lot of commonality between how we make decisions, and how we move forward. But, that the individual circumstances of campuses will dictate how they respond,” says Stenger.

Stenger did caution that while they have these plans in place now, they are subject to change at any point in the future.

For students looking to get ahead, the university is offering classes online throughout the summer.