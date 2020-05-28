Binghamton University Philanthropy students give out grants to three organizations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Philanthropy students at Binghamton University have awarded sizeable grants to three different organizations.

Undergraduate students in the Philanthropy and Civil Society course awarded $11,000 in grant money to VINES and RISE.

VINES operates an urban farm and local community gardens, while RISE assists those who experience domestic violence.

Graduate students raised $3,000 dollars for the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, which focuses on the health and well-being of rural people and communities.

The process of choosing from over 70 worthy organizations spanned an entire semester, eventually narrowing the candidates down to a final five.

David Campbell is the professor of the undergrad course, and he saw firsthand how much these causes meant to his class.

“Binghamton University students really care about Binghamton and Broome County. When they’re given the chance to learn about what’s going on in the community, they welcome the opportunity to give back. After this class was over, I can’t tell you the number of students who said I hope I can volunteer in other ways when I come back in the fall, and continue to make a difference in this community,” says Campbell.

Brendan Hurley, a junior in the undergrad course, was not only a part of choosing which organizations received the grant money, but he also helped the class receive an extra $1,000 to give out as well.

“The Learning By Giving Foundation, which gives us our funding, they have blog post entries that you can submit to throughout the course of the semester. I was able to submit to the first one about why I chose an experiential philanthropy course. I was able to get published on their website which was just a complete surprise and an honor. And we were able to get an extra thousand dollars to donate. So, it was just, it was kind of, surreal,” says Hurley.

Typically the classes are able to meet in-person with the organizations they are choosing from.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they resorted to virtual meetings.

While Campbell and Hurley say this was an added challenge, both agreed that the class never wavered in its commitment to finding the best candidates for the grant awards.