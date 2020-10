BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is on pace to also cross the 100 case threshold.

As of yesterday evening, B-U’s own dashboard shows that it has 72 positive cases, putting it on a pace to exceed the limit of 100 that Governor Cuomo has set for forcing SUNY schools to go fully virtual.

If BU has 28 additional positives between now and the end of Friday, it will have to switch to fully remote learning.