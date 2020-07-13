Binghamton University offers support with Paycheck Protection Program

BINGHAMTON, NY – From now until August 8th, the New York State Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University can assist small businesses apply and understand the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

The PPP gives small businesses the chance to obtain a loan to help ease financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loans are potentially forgivable, so long as at least 60 percent of it is used for payroll, with the remainder used for other allowed expenses.

Since the pandemic forced businesses to shut down in mid-March, the Binghamton SBDC has helped 720 small businesses with many different areas of assistance related to COVID-19.