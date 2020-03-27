Binghamton University makes large PPE donation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is coming through with a large donation of personal protective equipment or PPE’s.

Officials at the university gathered at the Oakdale Mall this afternoon to donate masks, gloves, gowns, and more to be given to local healthcare organizations.

Donations were made by BU faculty and staff, totaling about 5 thousand masks, 750 medical gowns, and over 166 thousand rubber gloves

Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Dave Hubeny says B-U takes pride in its presence in the community.

“Our faculty, our staff, our students, we all live in this community as well, and so we are proud to be able to be a part of that and give back in a little bit this way to what is a distinct need for this equipment,” says Hubeny.

Hubeny says BU will continue to make large donations to medical facilities around Greater Binghamton.

Last week, the university donated 20 thousand masks from the school and individual departments.