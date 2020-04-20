Binghamton University junior creates a prototype ventilator in just a few days

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University student has made a prototype ventilator that could be mass produced at minimal cost.

Binghamton junior Jacob Goodman accepted a challenge from Vice Provost James Pitaressi to create a prototype ventilator in only a few days.

This ventilator is made out of a lunchbox and a camping water bottle, with some gears to properly control timing, an air compressor, and a simple power supply.

Goodman, a Mechanical Engineering student, says Pitaressi was surprised to see the product completed so quickly.

“He said ‘You know, it would be cool if we did this,’ and I said ‘Sure, I’ll build a prototype for you’, and I said ‘I will have it by Monday’, and he said ‘No way.’ I said ‘I will have a prototype ready for you by Monday,’ and he did not believe me. That’s sort of what spread the challenge. Monday morning, I emailed him with a picture of that,” says Goodman.

While the prototype may not be ready for official use yet, Goodman says it could be a much less expensive alternative to ventilators used today.

Goodman has built things all his life, including rail guns and rockets.