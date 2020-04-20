Binghamton University junior creates a prototype ventilator in just a few days

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University student has made a prototype ventilator that could be mass produced at minimal cost.

Binghamton junior Jacob Goodman accepted a challenge from Vice Provost James Pitaressi to create a prototype ventilator in only a few days.

This ventilator is made out of a lunchbox and a camping water bottle, with some gears to properly control timing, an air compressor, and a simple power supply.

Goodman, a Mechanical Engineering student, says Pitaressi was surprised to see the product completed so quickly.

“He said ‘You know, it would be cool if we did this,’ and I said ‘Sure, I’ll build a prototype for you’, and I said ‘I will have it by Monday’, and he said ‘No way.’ I said ‘I will have a prototype ready for you by Monday,’ and he did not believe me. That’s sort of what spread the challenge. Monday morning, I emailed him with a picture of that,” says Goodman.

While the prototype may not be ready for official use yet, Goodman says it could be a much less expensive alternative to ventilators used today.

Goodman has built things all his life, including rail guns and rockets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News