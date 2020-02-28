Binghamton University hosts drawing marathon

BINGHAMTON, NY – No sleep tonight for 14 local artists caught in a whirlwind of drawing.

The 5th Annual Drawing Marathon started Friday morning at Binghamton University.

The selected artists have been drawing a live model since 10 AM Friday and will conclude at 10 AM Saturday.

The artists who are a mix of community members and BU students, are competing for prizes.

This is BU student Soleil Aster’s second year of modeling for the competition.

She’s agreed to sit still for 24 hours.

“I’m probably the only person that would be crazy enough to do it a second year. It definitely is a challenge, it’s the hardest modeling job I’ve done, but it’s also, there’s a lot of reward to it, too,” says Aster.

Aster and the artists are allowed a 15 minute break every hour.

Tomorrow a jury prize of $1,000 will be given out, as well as a people’s prize of $500.

There will also be a basket of arts supplies given to the artist deemed to have the most creative approach

