Binghamton University holds Internship Fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University held an event to connect its students with companies looking to add to their staff.

The Spring 2020 Job and Internship Fair was held at the University Union’s Mandela Room yesterday.

Students who attended were free to roam and look at all the opportunities.

Local and national companies all had booths.

Aflac, Enterprise and Tioga Downs had representatives to talk to students.

Career Center Senior Associate Director Erica Kryst says BU boasts phenomenal, job-ready students.

“It’s super important to provide students with opportunities to network with employers. You’ll see some organizations here today that want to recruit our students. Binghamton University, obviously one of the top public universities in the country. We have really high quality, smart, motivated students here that employers are really eager to connect with,” says Kryst.

Kryst says about 85% of jobs these days are secured through networking.

She adds BU takes great pride in its ability to help students reach out and make those connections.