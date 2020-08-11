Binghamton University hires new Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, BU has elevated the role of the administrator charged with making certain the university is welcoming to people of all backgrounds.

Karen Jones has been named the school’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Jones has 30 years of experience working on diversity issues in both college and corporate settings.

This is the first time BU’s Chief Diversity Officer has had the title of VP.

Jones says her goal is to make Binghamton University the premier institution for diversity.

“We’re one of the only university centers where the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion is reporting to the president. We’re one of the few university centers where we have college diversity directors. We also have divisional diversity directors. You’re not going to find that amongst our peers,” says Jones.

Jones will be responsible for developing the school’s strategic direction for diversity, coordinating existing programs, assisting with the recruitment of minority students, faculty and staff, responding to concerns over discrimination or harassment and helping BU to publicize its various diversity initiatives.