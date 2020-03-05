Binghamton University grad to be honored by the New York State Young Republicans

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University graduate is being recognized for his work in the local political arena.

Broome County Young Republican President Dan Grippo has been named a Rising Star by the New York State Young Republicans.

The award is given out to a young, future leader for the party.

Grippo, who’s from Long Island and attended BU, has spent the past few years working for Republican State Senator Fred Akshar, and now works for the Broome County Board of Elections.

Grippo says it’s important to give young voters a chance to get involved and keep the party vibrant.

“And that’s the thing, a lot of young people forget that they have a voice in politics. And that’s the purpose of an organization such as the Broome County Young Republicans. It’s to give those right leaning young voters a chance to voice their opinions,” says Grippo.

A Rising Star reception will be held this weekend during the state group’s Winter Meeting at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Grippo is among 16 young leaders who will be honored.