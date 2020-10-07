Binghamton University goes remote for at least 2 weeks

BINGHAMTON, NY – The expanding COVID cluster in Broome County is forcing Binghamton University to transition to remote instruction.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited the campus today to announce that starting tomorrow, in-person instruction will be on pause at BU for the next 2 weeks.

The campus and dorms will not close although dining halls will only offer takeout food.

Some limited research labs, internships and clinical instruction will remain in person and some staff will continue to come to campus.

While a threshold limit of 100 cases over a 2 week period is what is forcing the switch to virtual, Malatras says a decision to unpause will be based more on trends.

“Where’s it trending? Is it trending upward or downward? We want to see it going down. We want to see the positivity rate remaining low. We’re already seeing that based on some of the data that I looked at today,” says Malatras.

“This is an unfortunate bump in the road. However, it is part of the necessary new reality that we are living in. We will encounter more of these, all we will get through them if we work together,” says B-U President Harvey Stenger.

As of last night, B-U reported 89 positive cases, making it an inevitable that it would cross 100 by Friday.

Nevertheless, Student Association President Khaleel James says he appreciates that the university didn’t wait to take action.

“Binghamton noticed that there was a trend. One thing that we’ve done tremendously well this year as a Student Association and as a university is get ahead of the curve. That’s what we try to do,” says James.

James says B-U students are adapting well and understand the precautions that need to take place.

Malatras says he’s hopeful the recent rise is just a blip on the radar.

He says the most recent data is encouraging with the 3 day rolling average of positivity rate down to 3% from the 4.5% over the last 7 days.