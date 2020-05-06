Binghamton University drive through testing tests large number of people; here’s who can get tested

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State is encouraging eligible workers to make use of the new coronavirus testing site that it established at Binghamton University last week.
According to the state, the operation has been running smoothly and efficiently.
It took samples of 917 people over its first 4 days.
People must schedule an appointment before going to get swabbed.
To register, call 888-364-3065 or log onto COVID19Screening.health.NY.gov.
Anyone with symptoms and a doctor’s order can get tested.
For a list of occupations that qualify people without symptoms, see below:
Individuals who are employed as health care workers, ﬁrst responders, or in any position within a nursing home, long-term care facility, or other congregate care setting, including but not limited to:
Direct Care Providers
Fireﬁghters
Medical Specialists
Nutritionists and Dietitians
Occupational/Physical/Recreational/Speech Therapists
Paramedics/Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)
Psychologists/Psychiatrists
Residential Care Program Managers
Correction/ Probation/Parole Officers
Health Care Practitioners, Professionals, Aides, and Support Staff
Police Officers
Individuals who are employed as essential employees who directly interact with the public while working, including but not limited to:
Animal Care Workers (e.g. Veterinarians)
Automotive Service and Repair Workers
Bank Tellers and Workers
Child Care
Workers Client-Facing Case Managers and Coordinators Counselors (e.g. Mental Health, Addiction, Youth, Vocational, Crisis, etc.)
Delivery Workers
Dentists and Dental Hygienists
Essential Construction Workers at Occupied Residences or Buildings
Faith-Based Leaders (e.g. Chaplains, Clergy Members)
Field Investigators/Regulators for Health and Safety
Food Service Workers
Funeral Home Workers
Hotel/Motel Workers Human Services Providers
Laundry and Dry Cleaning Workers
Mail and Shipping Workers
Maintenance and Janitorial/Cleaning Workers
Retail Workers at Essential Businesses (e.g. Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, Hardware Stores)
Security Guards and Personnel Social Workers
Teachers/Professors/Educators
Transit Workers (e.g. Airports, Railways, Buses, and For-Hire Vehicles)
Trash and Recycling Workers Utility Workers