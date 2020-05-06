Binghamton University drive through testing tests large number of people; here’s who can get tested

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State is encouraging eligible workers to make use of the new coronavirus testing site that it established at Binghamton University last week.

According to the state, the operation has been running smoothly and efficiently.

It took samples of 917 people over its first 4 days.

People must schedule an appointment before going to get swabbed.

To register, call 888-364-3065 or log onto COVID19Screening.health.NY.gov.

Anyone with symptoms and a doctor’s order can get tested.

For a list of occupations that qualify people without symptoms, see below:

Individuals who are employed as health care workers, ﬁrst responders, or in any position within a nursing home, long-term care facility, or other congregate care setting, including but not limited to:

Direct Care Providers

Fireﬁghters

Medical Specialists

Nutritionists and Dietitians

Occupational/Physical/Recreational/Speech Therapists

Paramedics/Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)

Psychologists/Psychiatrists

Residential Care Program Managers

Correction/ Probation/Parole Officers

Health Care Practitioners, Professionals, Aides, and Support Staff

Police Officers

Individuals who are employed as essential employees who directly interact with the public while working, including but not limited to:

Animal Care Workers (e.g. Veterinarians)

Automotive Service and Repair Workers

Bank Tellers and Workers

Child Care

Workers Client-Facing Case Managers and Coordinators Counselors (e.g. Mental Health, Addiction, Youth, Vocational, Crisis, etc.)

Delivery Workers

Dentists and Dental Hygienists

Essential Construction Workers at Occupied Residences or Buildings

Faith-Based Leaders (e.g. Chaplains, Clergy Members)

Field Investigators/Regulators for Health and Safety

Food Service Workers

Funeral Home Workers

Hotel/Motel Workers Human Services Providers



Laundry and Dry Cleaning Workers

Mail and Shipping Workers

Maintenance and Janitorial/Cleaning Workers

Retail Workers at Essential Businesses (e.g. Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, Hardware Stores)

Security Guards and Personnel Social Workers

Teachers/Professors/Educators

Transit Workers (e.g. Airports, Railways, Buses, and For-Hire Vehicles)

Trash and Recycling Workers Utility Workers