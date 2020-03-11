Binghamton University coronavirus statement; in person classes to continue for the time being

BINGHAMTON, NY – I am writing to update the campus community on our plans to deal with the evolving situation the coronavirus poses.

Through consultation with public health officials, faculty, staff and senior administrators, Binghamton University has developed markers to determine when to implement certain aspects of its online learning formats to respond to the coronavirus, COVID-19, in a manner that serves our educational mission and protects the well-being of students, faculty and staff.

The plan has been approved by the Faculty Senate.

The first marker is when there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Broome County (not on campus).

At that point, faculty are encouraged to move to an online format for instruction.

Staff will be expected to report to work as usual and buildings, including residence halls will remain open and accessible.

All campus operations including classes will continue as usual.

The second marker is when one confirmed case of COVID-19 is confirmed among Binghamton faculty, staff, or students or there is significant increase in confirmed cases in Broome County.

At that point, all courses will move to an online format.

Students will have the option to leave campus if they so choose. Staff will be expected to report to work as usual and buildings will remain accessible.

Essential services for student housing and dining will be maintained.

The third marker will be met if Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes any action to suspend campus physical operations.

All faculty will then continue to teach online, only designated critical employees will be required to come to work, and students will determine whether they remain on campus or leave.

Binghamton University is a resilient, caring community where intellectual curiosity thrives, and we pride ourselves on overcoming challenges.

As we face one of our biggest challenges ever, I’m confident that we will overcome any obstacles before us. We will have to remain flexible and nimble.

It won’t necessarily be easy, and we will make some mistakes along the way.

However, by working together and communicating openly and freely, I believe we will come out stronger than ever.

For all updates about COVID-19 at Binghamton University, visit the University’s webpage at binghamton.edu/health/coronavirus