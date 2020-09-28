Binghamton University continues with Fly Fishing in person classes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some students at Binghamton University have a schedule full of remote learning classes, but 1 class still holds its sessions in person.

Fly Fishing is a class from the school’s Campus Recreation program, which holds intramural sports, fitness programs, and outdoor activities.

In the class, the students learn how to execute the perfect false cast, which increases speed and distance which would help students when they are out on the water.

Instructor Gary Romanic says the program requires patience, practice, and perseverance.

“It’s the world’s greatest sport, and now it’s the world’s safest sport because they can pick a piece of water and have it all to themselves on a pond, or a lake, or a stream. It’s also an outdoor time. They’re inside most of the time with Zoom, and this is getting a chance to get some fresh air,” says Romanic.

The class goes for half a semester, with sessions taking place in the first have of the fall semester, and the second half of the spring.