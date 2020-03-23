Binghamton University confirmed COVID-19 case

BINGHAMTON, NY – A member of the Binghamton University community has tested positive for COVID 19.

The individual, who lives off-campus has been monitored by B-U and the Broome County Department of Health.

The person has been isolated and is receiving care.

BU says the positive test is not surprising with all the testing going on in the community.

The university says it is intentionally keeping the identity of the person secret for his or her safety, so that he or she may get better quietly and without disturbance.