Binghamton University College of Community and Public Affairs holds meeting

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University held an informational meeting with prospective students today.

The University’s College of Community and Public Affairs hosted the meeting for students who live in the area, but currently attend another school.

Attendees learned how CCPA teaches students on how to handle shifts in societal norms.

The school has programs that could prepare students to tackle problems like public health, mental illness, human rights, and global warming.

CCPA Director of Admissions Brianna King Richetti says their programs will be invaluable in the long run.

“Depending on the field, many positions, many job applications are looking for masters preferred. So they’re looking for students who have a masters degree and they’re prioritizing those applications among students that don’t because those who don’t because the job market is very competitive,” says Richetti.

Richetti says the programs are experiential, meaning students get a chance out in the field rather than just behind a desk.

While BU still has slots available for the spring semester, which starts in a few weeks, this was primarily for the upcoming fall semester.For more information, contact CCPA at ccpa@Binghamton.edu