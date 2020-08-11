Binghamton University celebrates life of Mahatma Gandhi

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite a distance of more than 7,000, BU and the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar celebrated the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi together.

Over a Zoom call, BU President Harvey Stenger and IIT Ropar Director Sarit Das, among others, spoke about the life and legacy of Gandhi.

During the call, Das discussed the need for humanity in the world, and drew comparisons between Gandhi and Doctor Martin Luther King Junior here in the United States.

Das believes that today’s celebration took on an even greater meaning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say that this is, essentially, the celebration of humanity. Today, in a time when the entire humanity is under a different type of crisis, we are able to understand that whatever we may do, science, technology. At the core of everything is humanity,” says Das.

During his welcoming remarks, President Stenger discussed how the current Black Lives

Matter protests are an extension of the work done by Gandhi and King in the past.

Stenger also reiterated BU’s creation of the George Floyd Scholarship for Social Change.

He also says the university will increase support for the Clifford Clark Diversity Fellowships grad student program.