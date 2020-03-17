Binghamton University cancels last two remaining days of in-person classes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University has canceled its final in-person classes that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Online classes are canceled for the 2 days as well as the university looks to comply with evermore restricting limits on gatherings.

Governor Cuomo has asked everyone to restrict their interactions in an attempt to flatten the curve.

The CDC published a paper in February of 2007 about fighting pandemics, saying staying home will reduce the spread of the virus.



The university says online classes will resume on Thursday.